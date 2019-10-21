OTTAWA – The People’s Party of Canada may lose their most promising chance at a seat in the House of Commons, with leader Maxime Bernier trailing in the riding he’s held since 2006.

Leading the riding of Beauce, Que., is the Conservatives’ Richard Lehoux, former president of the Fédération Québécoise des municipalités.

In the fall of 2018, Bernier abandoned ship and started his own conservative party, which made his chances for re-election challenging at the outset. It’s a party that’s been focused on tighter restrictions on immigration, less "political correctness," lower taxes, and a strict no-action on climate change.

So far no riding has gone to the PPC and Beauce was one of their most competitive districts going into Monday night, given the political dimensions at play in the region and the significance of the Bernier legacy. He and his father – who was watching the results come in alongside his son – have held the seat for a combined 26 years.

The party went into the campaign pledging to nominate a candidate for all 338 ridings, but secured 326 and only registered 315 by Elections Canada’s nomination deadline.

The leader of the PPC wasn’t the only Maxime Bernier running in Beauce. Another candidate by the same name ran under the banner of the Rhinoceros Party – a satirical political party.

A high point of the campaign for Bernier and his party came when he was given the go-ahead by the Leaders’ Debates Commission to participate in the official English and French debates.

At the start of the campaign, Bernier was prohibited from taking part as he failed to meet at least two of the criteria set out by the Commission. After pleading that they had a good chance of picking up at least four ridings – Ontario ridings of Nipissing-Timiskaming, Etobicoke North and Pickering-Uxbridge, as well as the Manitoba riding of Charleswood-St.-James-Assiniboia-Headingley -- the Commission overturned their original directive.

