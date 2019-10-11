OTTAWA -- The New Democrats released their fully costed campaign plan on Friday morning, turning the clock back to what they say was a more fair and progressive tax system to help mitigate a deficit that will exceed $32 billion.

The plan’s top revenue generator, to help pay for big-ticket items like pharamcare and affordable housing, is a return to the capital gains rate to 2000 levels, when former Liberal prime minister Jean Chretien was running the country.

As it stands today, 50 per cent of your capital gains are subjected to income tax, but under the NDP plan, it would increase to 75 per cent. In year one, the party expects to raise just over $8 billion from that source, which is projected to increase to just over $9 billion in year four.

Critics of the NDP’s election promises thus far say the plan is ambitious at best, and at worst, irresponsible.

Along with the Liberals and the Greens, they’ve pledged to implement a single-payer universal pharmacare strategy if elected, which they’ve budgeted $10 billion for in year one, increasing to just over $11 billion in year four.

Singh has also prioritized new affordable housing this election – a feature of the Liberals’ 2015 plan that Singh said was left in the dust – committing $5 billion in year one to build 500,000 new units and decreasing to $3 billion in year four.

Their climate action plan will also cost a whopping $15 billion over two years, which includes provisions like a “climate forestry fund” and “zero-emissions vehicle rebates and charging stations.”

Added together, along with other relatively smaller commitments like removing interest on student loans and enhancing public infrastructure projects, they’re on a path to spend more than any other party.

But as the party’s top economists stated in the media lock-up on Friday morning, they’re drawing on revenue streams that haven’t been touched before by previous Conservative and Liberal governments.

“As New Democrats we really believe in being prudent with our fiscal commitments and that’s why we’re not just talking about investing in people, we’re also having the courage to talk about increased revenues, something Liberals and Conservatives aren’t willing to talk about,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a subsequent press conference with journalists.

He said the trend over the past several decades to “balance the books” has been to decrease social spending, without looking to other revenue sources.

Singh, for his part, doesn’t have a firm date on when those books will come out fiscally flat and there are a few reasons for choosing not to prioritize this.

“I believe very strongly in investing in people, and I don’t believe you build a better society or better country by cutting services. So, I’m firmly opposed to austerity,” he said. “I’m confident these investments also support economic development.”

His party would run a nearly $33 billion deficit in 2020-21, which, according to their projections and taking into consideration the Parliamentary Budget Officer’s baseline budgetary balance, would decrease to just over $16 billion in 2023-24.

This bucket of debt includes a “Contingency Fund” that Singh said is pooled into the estimate to account for fluctuation in the Canadian economy, which as it stands today is exceedingly stable.

More to come