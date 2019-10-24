OTTAWA -- Elizabeth May isn't expecting another federal election any time soon.

The Green leader says she believes none of the parties that have the electoral muscle to pull the plug on the coming minority Parliament on a point of principle will be prepared to do so.

In an interview, May says the Conservatives and NDP, in particular, need time to get ready for another trip to the polls.

May says although she would again lead the Greens in the unlikely event of a snap election, it would not serve the interests of the party for her to helm another run four years from now.

While the party had anticipated more than the three seats it won Monday, May is heartened that over 50 Green candidates garnered at least 10 per cent of the vote in their ridings.

She says the party is in solid position to make future gains.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.