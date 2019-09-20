You can subscribe to Trend Line on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeart Radio and Spotify.

TORONTO – In the days that followed a major bombshell on the campaign trail, we have yet to see a big change in the national ballot tracking numbers from Nanos Research.

“If you’re asking whether we’ve seen a drop in Liberal support, the response would be no,” said pollster Nik Nanos on the Trend Line podcast.

But, as Nanos explained Friday morning, there’s still one more night of polling needed to have a complete reflection of the impact of the racist images and video of Justin Trudeau in the three-day rolling average.

The latest tracking has the Conservatives ahead with 37.4 per cent ballot support, the Liberals trailing at 34.2 and the NDP up slightly at 12.8.

The Green Party also made slight gains to increase their support to 9.3 per cent. The Bloc Quebecois and the Peoples Party of Canada were both down slightly in the national numbers with 3.5 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

While there hasn’t been much of a change in the national numbers, Nanos points out that there is interesting movement on a regional level. The race between the two leading parties is tightening in Atlantic Canada and Conservative support in Quebec is higher “than we’ve seen in a very long time,” Nanos said.

For more on the regional numbers and the fallout from the racist images and video of Justin Trudeau, listen to the Trend Line podcast.