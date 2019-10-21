TORONTO -- The most disappointing turn of events for some forlorn voters this election was the lack of congratulatory stickers at the polling stations.

The stickers, which say “It’s Our Vote” but are colloquially referred to by voters as “I voted” stickers, were part of the Community Relations Officers’ pre-election outreach kit. More than 650,000 stickers were printed ahead of time and distributed to youth, Aboriginal electors, seniors, ethno-cultural communities and the homeless.

Some polling stations handed them out to voters on Election Day but not all voters were given the token, to their chagrin.

Elections Canada spokesperson Dugald Maudsley said the stickers were never necessarily meant for distribution on Election Day but rather an attempt to drum up awareness about the election process.

“From what we’re seeing on social media, it looks like they were very popular and that their role changed from raising awareness to celebrating a vote,” he said. “That probably explains why they ran out – they weren’t really intended for Election Day.”

Voters lamented the situation on social media throughout the day Monday, expressing frustration and threatening to make a formal complaint to the “manager of Canada.”

didn't get an 'I voted' sticker.



going to need to speak to the manager of Canada about this. — chelsea (formerly chelsea) (@Chelsolo) October 21, 2019

One mother said she was “choked” about the situation as she promised her daughter a sticker in an effort to convince her to accompany her to the polling station and engage in the civic process.

I voted... with my kiddo, cause we were on set today working... I bribed her with the prospect of getting an ‘I voted’ sticker...and I’m kinda choked, cause there were no stickers. I promised my kid a sticker. #CanadaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/jMJdnbfGPP — Jovanna Huguet-Burke (@Jovannahuguet) October 21, 2019

Another voter went so far as to call the lack of stickers “a scam” and, true to the communication style of 2019, created a meme to express his anger at the situation.

I voted and got no sticker. What a scam >:( here is a thing I made to express my dissapointment. Please give me my sticker :(((#ElectionDay #CanadaElection2019 pic.twitter.com/0z9HqjrGkG — Shibe @ dying in college (@Shibekoinu) October 21, 2019

But it turns out that some voters were luckier than others. Some electors humbly bragged about receiving the token, taking photos to show off the coveted sticker to their friends.

Guys! I got a sticker when I went to the voting station! Have you voted yet? You should! #elxn43 pic.twitter.com/DWsFOVVC6T — Puddles (@elderpuddles) October 22, 2019

Some Canadians refused to give up, even offering to trade something far more valuable in exchange for the prize.

i will vote for whomever promises us little “i voted” stickers #elxn43 #IVoted — ezzie ��️��✨ (@ezrandrews) October 21, 2019

Despite their disappointment, Canadians were mostly…well, Canadian about the situation, accepting the situation politely and with grace and reminding fellow voters to keep their eye on the real prize – the vote itself.