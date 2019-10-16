OTTAWA – Former U.S. president Barack Obama has waded into the Canadian election, offering an unusual cross-border endorsement of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

“I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term,” said Obama in a tweet sent Wednesday.

Trudeau and Obama had a strong working relationship when Obama was president, and the pair have remained friendly since, publicizing their social outings in recent years.

Obama invited Trudeau to a star-studded state dinner at the White House in 2016. It was the first U.S. state dinner held for a Canadian prime minister since 1997, and Obama made a toast to “the friendship between Americans and Canadians.”

Months later, Obama visited Canada and addressed the House of Commons. His speech was largely seen as a passing of the torch before Obama left office, saying the world “needs more Canada.”

With photos emerging in this campaign of Trudeau wearing blackface and brownface, the Liberal Leader’s reputation as a progressive leader on the world stage has taken a hit.

This backing from a major international figure will likely be seen by the Liberals as a welcome message that will reach progressive voters in Canada, a key bloc Trudeau is still pushing to lock down amid an NDP surge in the polls.

Minutes after it was posted, a spokesperson for U.S. President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign called it “foreign election interference,” but according to Elections Canada this tweet would not be considered foreign interference under the current elections laws, so long as it was not paid for or the person making it did not receive any form of payment.

Liberal Party spokesperson Zita Astravas said the Liberal Party did not pay for this endorsement.

Asked about the post, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May said she was “surprised that any former U.S. president would endorse or engage in Canadian politics. Clearly we remember the ‘bromance’ … but I think it’s important for Canadians to decide who forms government.”