With the 2019 federal election campaign reaching the mid-way point, federal leaders in each party have made several promises designed to make families’ lives easier.

On Monday, the NDP announced it would spend $10 billion over the next four years for 500,000 new child-care spaces in Canada, while pledging to make these facilities either free or $10 per day by 2030.

The NDP had previously announced it would enshrine in law a parent’s right to “high-quality” public child care.

Here’s what the other parties have planned when it comes to childcare:

LIBERALS

The Liberals have previously announced an intention to add 250,000 before-and after-school spaces for Canadian children and lower the price of these services by 10 per cent, which they say would amount to $800 in savings per year for a family of four in Ontario.

They also plan to expand the Canada Child Benefit -- which the government introduced in 2016 -- by 15 per cent for families with a child under the age of one, amounting to $1,000 per child.

The party also pledges a national paid family leavesystem for parents of a newborn, including 15 weeks of paid leave for families who adopt a child. The leave would also be exempt from taxes at the source, meaning a parent’s EI cheque would not have any federal taxes taken off.

CONSERVATIVES

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he would introduce the Supporting New Parents Act, which would eliminate the federal income tax on parental leave benefits through a non-refundable tax credit.

The Conservatives would also allow Canadians to claim a 15 per cent tax benefit on up to $1,000 per child for expenses related to fitness or sporting activities and up to $500 for expenses related to arts and learning.

GREEN PARTY

The Green Party wants to work with the provinces and territories, as well as with community leaders to develop a plan for affordable and universal child care.

The party would increase the funding to child care by $1 billion each year until it reaches one per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product.

The party would also eliminate any GST on construction costs related to child-care facilities. They are also pushing for these facilities to be built near workplaces and transportation hubs as a way of limiting transportation emissions.

PEOPLE’S PARTY OF CANDA

The People’s Party of Canada has not released a plan for child care. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a party spokesperson called child care a “provincial issue” and added the PPC would not fund any national program for child care.

BLOC QUEBECOIS

The Bloc Quebecois want the Canada Child Benefitto become tax-free and want $190 million to compensate families in Quebec for child-care expenses.