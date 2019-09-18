TORONTO – TIME Magazine has published a photo of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing brownface makeup at a party in 2001.

A spokesperson for the Liberal Party confirmed to CTV News that he is in the photo.

TIME reported Wednesday that the photo appeared in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private day school in British Columbia where Trudeau was a teacher at the time.

“It was a photo taken in 2001 while he was teaching in Vancouver,” the Liberal Party spokesperson said in a statement. She said the photo was taken at the school’s annual dinner, “which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights.’”

Trudeau attended the event “with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin,” the statement said.

Trudeau is expected to address the photo shortly.

TIME said it obtained a copy of the yearbook from a Vancouver businessman who first saw the photo in July and “felt it should be made public.”

Speaking at a campaign event Wednesday evening, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called the photo “troubling” and “insulting.”

“Any time we hear examples of brownface or blackface it's ... making a mockery of someone for what they lived and what their lived experiences are,” Singh said. “I think he needs to answer for it.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims called on Trudeau to explain the "deeply saddening" photo.

"The wearing of blackface/brownface is reprehensible, and hearkens back to a history of racism, slavery, and an Orientalist mythology that is unacceptable," said executive director Mustafa Farooq, calling for Trudeau to apologize.

With files from The Canadian Press