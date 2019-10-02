OTTAWA – The prospect of thousands of education workers going on strike as of Oct. 7 will not impact federal polling places located at Ontario schools, Elections Canada says.

Up to 55,000 school support workers could be walking off the job next week, amid an ongoing dispute over contracts with the provincial Progressive Conservative government.

A spokesperson told CTV News that the polling locations for both advanced polls and on election day will stay the same, but Elections Canada will be making alternative arrangements to ensure things like tables and chairs are available to the poll workers, should the educational staff be on strike.

As CTV News Toronto is reporting, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Wednesday morning that they are willing to escalate their work-to-rule campaign and launch "full strike action" if a deal cannot be reached.

Election Day is Monday, Oct. 21 across Canada. Polling places will be open for 12 hours, with the time varying, depending on what province you are in.

There will also be more advance polling stations open across Canada than in past elections, and they will operate between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. across the country on:

Friday, Oct. 11

Saturday, Oct. 12

Sunday, Oct. 13

Monday, Oct. 14

Click here to find your polling place.

You can check to see if you are registered to vote.

If the thought of crossing a picket line to cast your ballot is something you are not comfortable with, there are several ways you can vote, using the special ballot process. This allows you to vote at any Elections Canada office, on campuses, by mail, as well as a few other options.

You can find out what riding you are in, as well as everyone that has registered with Elections Canada to be on the ballot in your riding, by entering your postal code, here.

There has not been a riding redistribution since the 2015 election, so if you haven't moved, it'll be the same riding as the last time you voted for your Member of Parliament.