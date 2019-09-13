Quebec's religious symbols bill proving to be a challenge for parties
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 8:23PM EDT
The Strategy Session panel on CTV's Power Play says that Quebec's religious symbols bill is going to be a challenging topic for the leaders of Canada's federal parties.
Former NDP MP Nathan Cullen adds that Bill 21 is popular in Quebec and that the Liberal and Conservative parties don't want to upset voters in the province.
The Strategy Session panel also discusses how all federal parties have lost candidates over past social media posts.