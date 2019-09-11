REPLAY: 2019 election campaign officially begins
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau visited Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall Wednesday morning and asked her to dissolve the 42nd Parliament. That officially kicked off the 2019 federal election campaign and set in motion 40 days of electioneering before voters head to the polls on Oct. 21.
Follow today’s developments with our live blog:
