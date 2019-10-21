TORONTO -- A series of robocalls Monday falsely informed Canadian voters that Election Day is Tuesday.

Voters in Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia reported receiving an automated telephone message urging them to head to the polls on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

In fact, Monday, Oct. 21 is the last day to vote in the Canadian election.

Greg Fergus, the Liberal MP running for re-election in the riding of Hull-Aylmer, warned his followers in a Facebook post about the erroneous messages.

Nick Gamache, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, said they are aware of the situation but doesn’t believe the incident is widespread.

“We are aware of reports about some electors receiving robocalls indicating that Election Day is on a date other than today,” Gamache told CTVNews.ca. “This is not something that appears to be widespread at this point.”

Willfully misleading voters in order to prevent them from voting is illegal, he said.

It’s not known if the misinformation in the robocalls was meant to purposely mislead voters. However, on Facebook, there were a number of posts spreading false information to supporters of the Liberal, Bloc, NDP and Green parties, telling them that voting had been moved to Tuesday and Wednesday of this week rather than today. The Facebook posts did not appear to gain much traction online.

Elections Canada is asking people to report the erroneous communications to contact them immediately at 1-800-463-6868