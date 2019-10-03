TORONTO -- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship but is in the process of renouncing his American citizenship.

Speaking at a campaign event in Halifax, Scheer told reporters that he received the citizenship from his father, who was born in the United States.

“Like millions of Canadians, one of my parents (was) born in another country,” he said. “I met with representatives from the embassy in August and announced I was renouncing my citizenship and submitted the paperwork to start that process.”

The Globe and Mail first reported on Scheer’s U.S. citizenship on Thursday.

When asked why he never told anyone about his dual citizenship, Scheer replied: “No one’s ever asked me before.”

Scheer was also questioned about why he waited until the eve of the election to begin the process of renouncing his citizenship.

“I was focused on other things,” he said. “I was rebuilding the party, getting ready for the election, working on the platform. It was always my intention do it before the election.”

Scheer added that he has filed taxes in the U.S. A spokesperson for the party had previously said that Scheer has not renewed his American passport as an adult and has never voted in a U.S. election.

According to the Elections Act, there aren’t any rules prohibiting dual citizens from running as MPs and the same rules apply to those running for prime minister.

The Conservatives have been critical of other leaders’ citizenship status in the past, however.

Scheer himself questioned former Gov. Gen. Michaelle Jean’s French citizenship in an August 2005 blog post, in which he said he has a “few quick questions” about her appointment: “Does it bother you that she is a dual citizen (France and Canada)? Would it bother you if instead of French citizenship, she held U.S. citizenship?”

Jean renounced her French citizenship before taking office in September 2005.

Scheer defended the commentson Thursday, saying: “It was a question I asked my constituents.”

“I asked the question at the time about the fact that she held it and asked my constituents about what they felt about that,” he said.

In 2015, then-Conservative Leader Stephen harper blasted then-NDP leader Thomas Mulcair for holding onto his dual French citizenship.

“I’m very clear. I’m a Canadian and only a Canadian,” he said at the time.

Harper’s team also blasted then-Liberal Leader Michael Ignatieff in 2011 for a perceived lack of loyalty to Canada. Ignatieff spent 34 years working in the United States before becoming the head of the Liberals, which spurred Conservative attack ads with the slogan “Michael Ignatieff: Just visiting.”

With files from Rachel Aiello and Sonja Puzic