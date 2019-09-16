Scheer pledges to revive two tax credits for children's activities
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 12:07PM EDT Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 2:16PM EDT
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer pledged to revive two Stephen Harper-era policy measures that would provide tax credits for children's fitness and children's arts and learning while in Kelowna, British Columbia.
The two will allow Canadian families to claim credits for expenses related to their families' fitness- or sports-related activities and for arts and educational expenses.
RELATED IMAGES