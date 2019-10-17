OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is signalling that he’ll look to form government if his party wins the most seats, but not a majority on election night, setting up a potential challenge of long-standing parliamentary tradition.

While there is no rule book, convention and history has established that the incumbent gets the first chance to attempt to continue to govern and test the confidence in the House of Commons in a minority scenario where seat counts are close and the outgoing prime minister has not conceded.

In an interview with CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme, Scheer said, "We're not going to ask other parties for support. We're going to put our platform out to Canadians about how we're going to lower taxes, make life more affordable. And we will implement that agenda. We expect that other parties will respect the fact that whichever party wins the most seats gets to form the government and that they will understand that if Canadians -- when Canadians -- endorse our platform, that we would have the right to implement it."

Based on current polling, a majority government may not be in the forecast for either the Liberal or Conservative parties, with Scheer and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau locked in a tie for first with neither party projected to secure the 170 seats needed for a majority.

If neither the Liberals or Conservatives win a majority it is possible that Trudeau would not resign or concede, and look to form a minority or coalition government with the smaller parties.

That means Trudeau could take the first chance to test the confidence of the House of Commons even if the Conservatives win more seats than the Liberals, a scenario it now seems Scheer is hinting he would challenge.

If Trudeau was to accept a Conservative victory on election night, that would signal the Governor General should invite the Conservatives to attempt to form government.

Faced with questions about potential minority scenarios on the campaign trail, Scheer has flatly rejected the notion of forming a coalition government, or working with any other party under any circumstance, calling the prospect of the progressive parties teaming up something "Canadians can't afford."

In his interview with LaFlamme, Scheer doubled down saying he would not seek the support of other parties, including the Bloc Québécois.

Trudeau has so far dodged questions on whether he’d look at teaming up with any party post-election, saying he is focused on electing a progressive government with a “strong mandate” as the best way to stop the Conservatives.