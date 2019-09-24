TORONTO -- Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer skipped a campaign event in Cambridge, Ont. as dozens of student protesters awaited his arrival.

Scheer was scheduled to visit a cafe on a campus of the University of Waterloo in the southern Ontario city, but a last-minute change of plans forced him to skip it in favour of another stop, L.A. Franks, a local hot dog spot.

About 50 climate protesters had awaited Scheer outside the campus cafe.

“We wanted to, as a student body, raise our voices and be able to share our concerns about our climate and the current climate situation,” Sarah Mason, a student at the school and a member of its sustainability collective, told CTV News Kitchener.

A Conservative spokesperson told CTVNews.ca that Scheer was not avoiding the protesters, but that road construction and tight time constraints forced them to cancel the stop.

About a dozen protesters made it to L.A. Franks, where they could be heard chanting: “No more oil, keep it in the soil.”

Later in the day, Scheer visited KR3, a Cambridge-based business specializing in baseball bats.