Despite their pledge to put more money in the pockets of Canadians and their repeated attempts to cast doubt on the character of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, the Conservatives fell short of their goal to unseat their incumbent rivals on Monday night.

It wasn’t long after the polls closed across the country before it became clear the Tories weren’t going to achieve the “strong majority” government Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer assured supporters they’d achieve just the day before.

While the Tory leader held onto his own seat in the Saskatchewan riding of Regina—Qu'Appelle, his party didn’t make the breakthroughs they had hoped for in other parts of the country.

The night started off promising for the Conservatives as they managed to put a dent in the Liberal’s stronghold in Atlantic Canada by winning back a number of traditionally Tory ridings, including seats in New Brunswick’s Fundy Royal and New Brunswick Southwest.

However, the Conservatives’ four seats weren’t exactly what they were hoping for and several star candidates, particularly in Nova Scotia, didn’t live up to expectations.

More crucially, Scheer’s party failed to make the inroads they were hoping for in Quebec where they only picked up nine seats, including those already held by prominent Conservatives Steven Blaney, Gerard Deltell, and Alain Rayes. They are leading in one more riding. The Conservatives held 11 seats in the province at the dissolution of parliament.

The Bloc Quebecois was largely to blame for the Tories’ poor showing after they enjoyed an unexpected surge during the campaign, biting into both the Conservatives and Liberals’ support.

Bloc Leader Yves Francois-Blanchet’s party managed to secure 35 seats thanks to a well-run campaign that focused less on separation and more on Quebec nationalism. Blanchet too aided his party’s fortunes with strong showings in the French and English debates.

More to come…