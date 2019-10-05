OTTAWA – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said if elected, his party would do whatever it takes to ensure clean drinking water for First Nations communities facing countless long-term water advisories.

Speaking to reporters in Grassy Narrows First Nations alongside Chief Rudy Turtle, Singh said as prime minister he would prioritize a "$19 million treatment centre" requested by the community to help those impacted by mercury poisoning. He then went a step further, promising clean drinking water for all First Nations.

"We would ensure the treatment centre is built, fully funded, and ensure that we’re taking steps not to just clean the water and treat the mercury poisoning that’s affecting people now, but also a commitment to find enough money to ensure there’s no more water advisories and drinking water issues in any Indigenous community across Canada."

Singh added that the Liberals have failed to uphold their promises to improve drinking water "by choice."

"When Mr. Trudeau can find the money to buy a pipeline, he can find the money to give corporations billions of dollars in tax cuts, the fact is, they could find the money and they’re not doing it."

Following a 2015 campaign promise, the Liberals have long been in consultations to improve water contamination in Indigenous communities, including the Grassy Narrows region, but hadn’t settled on a firm path forward before Parliament dissolved in June.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer in 2017 released a report analyzing federal spending on water and wastewater infrastructure for First Nations communities. It projected that the government would need to allocate an additional $1.8 billion to resolve contamination on reserves under the mandate of the Ministry of Indigenous and Northern Affairs.

The Liberals promised to dish over $739 million in their 2019 budget to eliminate drinking water advisories over two years.

When pressed by reporters how his party would drum up the funds to pay for a policy pledge at the scale he’s promising, Singh was light on details.

"It’s a firm commitment for justice; this is a firm commitment to remedy an injustice. Why is it that in Indigenous communities it’s ok to have drinking water that’s not clean?” said Singh. “We’ve got the technology, we’ve got the money. What we’ve lacked – what Mr. Trudeau has lacked, what Mr. Harper has lacked – is making it a priority. If we make it a priority we can get it done."

This announcement comes after news broke on Friday that the federal government would be appealing the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling which would require the government to compensate First Nations children who were separated from their families and subjected to an underfunded child-welfare system.