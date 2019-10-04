SASKATOON - Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he stands by his decision to prevent a Regina member of Parliament from running for the party, despite some Saskatchewan New Democrats saying it will hurt them in the election.

Singh is campaigning in Saskatoon and was asked about Erin Weir, who was suspended from caucus and blocked from running as a candidate following harassment allegations.

An investigation upheld several complaints of harassment against Weir, but the MP called the process deeply flawed.

Singh's decision not to let Weir run prompted almost 70 longtime party members in Saskatchewan to sign a letter accusing Singh of denying Weir due process and unfairly maligning Weir's character.

Former New Democrat MP Lorne Nystrom says the situation may have caused some of the province's veteran party members to sit out a federal campaign they would have otherwise been involved in.

Singh didn't explain his position on Weir during the stop in Saskatoon, saying only that he made a decision and stands by it.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.