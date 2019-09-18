TORONTO – South Asian and Arab groups are reacting to a 2001 image of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau in brownface, calling on him to follow-up his apology with action.

Trudeau apologized late Wednesday after the photo emerged. It was published in a yearbook from West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver, B.C, where Trudeau worked as a teacher.

Mustafa Farooq, Executive Director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, speaking to CTV News Channel

There’s room for everyone to learn from their mistakes, to come back. It’s not really my call as to whether the prime minister should or shouldn’t step down. That’s a decision he and Canadians are going to think about.

As a non-partisan organization, we can say clearly that, what’s unacceptable is for people to say things that are racist, say things that are Islamophobic, say things that are anti-Semitic, and then to insist on those positions, or to not appropriately ground their apologies in the real harm or hurt that’s been caused.

For example, if we look at Ghada Melek, who’s a candidate in Mississauga Streetsville. You know, her apology regarding sharing hateful posts … The apology that she sent was to leader Andrew Scheer, not to the Muslim community, never once using the word Islamophobia in talking about her apology. So I think we have to look at each case context by context, and we are happy that the prime minister has apologized.

Clearly, the photographs were not acceptable, but we are pleased the prime minister has recognized that they’re not acceptable, that they’re repugnant, and that they have no place in our politics.

University of Ottawa professor Noor El-Kadri, President of the Canadian Arab Federation, speaking to CTV News Channel

This is outrageous. It is racist to the bone. At a time when we see Mr. Trudeau -- he’s talking a lot about inclusion and diversity and all these things, this uncovers what is inherent within him. This is truly not the son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

We would accept that if that happened for somebody who was 17 years old at a Halloween party, but not for somebody who was 29 years old, who was a teacher, who was the son of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, who was very knowledgeable of politics, of racism, of inclusion, of multiculturalism. In fact, if he grew to 29 as such ... he has to come up with an apology and follow up that apology with a lot of action, rather than just words.

If Pierre Elliott Trudeau was alive back then, he would not have allowed his son to do such a costume. It would show inherent racism, for communities in Canada that are marginalized, for communities that are trying to be included, for communities that face racism day-in day-out … to be portrayed in one form or another by someone who is the son of a prime minister … and now is a current prime minister.

Statement from the World Sikh Organization of Canada

The PM has apologized and we acknowledge his apology.

We hope that this focus on racism will encourage all party leaders to address the discrimination many face as a result of Quebec’s#Bill21 with strong positions and solutions to combat intolerance across Cda.#BattleBill21