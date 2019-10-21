REGINA - Country music star and Conservative party candidate George Canyon is singing the blues after failing to claim the seat in his Nova Scotia riding.

Canyon has lost his bid to represent Central Nova, a historic Tory seat and one the Conservatives were hoping to steal back from Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser.

The party is also running relatively high-profile candidates in the Cape Breton area, but early results suggest those races are still competitive.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer had visited Nova Scotia earlier this week, and had also travelled through New Brunswick.

There, the party has recaptured several ridings they'd held before the Liberals swept every seat in Atlantic Canada in 2015.

Scheer is in his home riding of Regina-Qu'appelle tonight, watching the results come in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019.