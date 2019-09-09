Submit your questions for the October 2019 federal leaders' debate
CTVNews.ca Staff Published Monday, September 9, 2019 12:00PM EDT
From left to right: Justin Trudeau, Andrew Scheer, Jagmeet Singh, Yves-François Blanchet, Elizabeth May. (Photo credit: Canadian Press)
Federal party leaders will be answering questions from a panel of journalists when they face each other in October for the debates in English (on the 7th) and French (on the 10th).
They will also be answering some questions from the public. If you have a question you would like to ask, please click on one of the links below and fill out the form.