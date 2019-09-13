It's official: the writ has dropped. Canada's election is underway.

In this Attention Control extra, we sit down with former RIM CEO Jim Balsillie to talk politics and big data.

Jim warns us that our democracy is at risk and that social media is in large part to blame. He claims that the business models that underpin today's tech giants have little regard for our civic process.

They are designed to maximize profit and to please advertisers. Jim cautions: regulate now - before it's too late.

“Attention Control with Kevin Newman” is a new podcast from Antica Productions, and will be investigating the intersection of data, technology, and democracy during the federal election campaign. Every week during the campaign, the show will bring listeners data-driven investigations that will help separate fact from fiction, as well as timely, in-depth interviews with insiders from the tech industry and their critics.