TORONTO – Polls have officially opened for the 2019 federal election, as Canadians across the country cast ballots in a vote to determine who will form the next government.

Throughout the “divisive” campaigns, debates, social events and rallies the Liberal Party and Conservative Party have been in a tight race for a majority -- but some analysts say Canada is heading toward a minority government situation, or even a hung parliament.

Here is a snapshot of some of the polls across Canada:

Some voters were turned away at an Ottawa-central poll due to staff shortage, and another poll station could not open because the deputy returning officer had not shown up.

A Surrey, B.C. poll station remained open in a local community centre after a fire broke out at a nearby gas station, with Elections Canada staff directing traffic to the poll using alternate routes.

Elections Canada has opened a “mega-polling” station in Winnipeg to accommodate the thousands of voters who had to evacuate the area during the Thanksgiving storm.

For ongoing coverage of the 2019 federal election, visit CTV News' dedicated election site at election.ctvnews.ca