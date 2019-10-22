It’s part of the campaign playbook to see party leaders talk over each other at debates, but it’s an unwritten convention for an election winner to let those who have lost address their supporters first.

But after 1 a.m on Tuesday, after winning a minority government, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau started his victory speech in Montreal just moments after Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer began to deliver his concession speech in Regina.

CTV News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme broke in to tell viewers what was happening.

“Just so you know what you’re seeing here, this is very unusual. Just as Andrew Scheer begins his speech, Justin Trudeau has started his,” she said.

“Normally, procedure is to listen to one leader finish before the next begins/ That is not the case, so a nasty campaign now develops into a nasty election night victory speech.”

For his part, Scheer also skipped protocol by beginning his speech before NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh finished his in Burnaby, B.C.

At one point, all three men were speaking at the same time.

“From coast to coast to coast tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity,” Trudeau began. After thanking his family, campaign team, and voters who voted Liberal nationally and who re-elected him in Papineau, he said:

“And to those and to those who did not vote for us, know that we will work every single day for you. We will govern for everyone. Regardless of how you cast your ballot, ours is a team that will fight for all Canadians.”

Scheer began by thanking the voters in his Saskatchewan riding who re-elected him and all Conservative candidates and supporters.

“Our party is strong, we are united and we are on the march, ladies and gentlemen.”

He went on to say the Conservatives had won the popular vote and Liberals had lost support in almost all provinces.

“Mr. Trudeau, when your government falls, Conservatives will be ready and we will win.”

The reaction to Trudeau’s early speech was immediate.

“@JustinTrudeau showed no class,” tweeted Nathan Cullen, a veteran NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, B.C. who did not run in this election. “After a minute of Scheer doing his concession speech he went on stage effectively cutting him off. I’m sorry but everyone makes sacrifices in running and class is showing your opponents the opportunity to concede.”

Others were able to manage some Canadian-flavoured humour.

“Three leaders speaking at the same time after #elxn43,” tweeted Toronto Star journalist Susan Delacourt. “This minority parliament thing co-ordination is off to a great start, eh?”

On CTV’s Election Special, former CTV National News anchor Lloyd Robertson called the timing of Trudeau’s speech “impolite” and it showed “some of that old Liberal arrogance coming to the surface, which we thought we were done with after tonight.”

The incident raised memories of then newly-elected Ontario Premier Doug Ford jumping up to the podium to speak shortly after securing a majority for his PC party before defeated Liberal incumbent Kathleen Wynne had a chance to concede defeat.

His campaign later said that it was a mix-up and not an intentional slight.

