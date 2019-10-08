TORONTO – Following a night of personal attacks and memorable one liners, CTV News checked in with a group of undecided voters to see how the leaders’ performances in the first official English-language debate may have swayed their vote.

Although their reactions varied, one thing the viewers agreed on is that the debate gave them a sense of who appeared to be genuine and who seemed to make promises for the sake of being elected.

Barb Hamilton-Hinch, Halifax, N.S.

Hamilton-Hinch says, in her opinion, there was no clear winner of the debate. With just two weeks to go before voting day, the middle-class mom and educator at Dalhousie University says she is now leaning towards casting her ballot for the Liberals or the New Democratic Party, and has ruled out voting for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

“[Scheer] always seemed to direct towards things that Trudeau has not done well, and he didn’t say the things that he was going to do well,” said Hamilton-Hinch.

Donna and Derek Nanson, Vancouver, B.C.

The Nansons, who are concerned with issues of climate change and health care, were also not impressed with Andrew Scheer’s performance, but are still unsure of who to vote for.

“I may be undecided right up until I walk into that voting booth,” said Derek.

The retired teachers were impressed by how Green Party Leader Elizabeth May and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh handled themselves in a “well-mannered way” but still “spoke strongly” during the debate. Donna said both were “brilliant.”

Jarret Leaman, Toronto, Ont.

Thirty-three-year-old tech entrepreneur Leaman has been leaning away from the Liberals since Justin Trudeau’s blackface controversy. However, he says the party is back in the mix following the debate.

“Though there were scandals in the Liberal party, I feel like there really were some key words and key moments that came up from incumbent Prime Minister Trudeau,” said Leaman. “There [were] some nuggets in there that really spoke to me as an individual.”

As an Anishinaabe member of Magnetawan First Nation, Leeman said he liked what he heard about the Liberals accomplishments when it comes to Indigenous affairs.