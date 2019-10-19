TORONTO -- After weeks of campaigning and a handful of debates, a group of undecided voters told CTV News they’ve cast their ballot or know which party they’ll be backing on election day.

This group -- like millions of people across the country -- has sat on the sidelines and listened to what federal party leaders promised to Canadians.

Since the official start of the election campaign five weeks ago, CTV News has followed a handful of undecided voters in different parts of Canada. Most of this cohort said they’ve already voted in the advanced poll.

In Vancouver, retired teachers Donna and Derek Nanson both said climate change was one of the biggest issues facing Canadians. But despite admiring Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Donna ultimately decided to give the Liberals her support.

“For one thing, I didn't think that her party would be able to win and I didn't think we could take the chance on having the Conservatives win,” she said.

Derek, on the other hand, said after much internal struggle, he picked the Greens, even if the party had little chance of winning in his B.C. riding.

“In terms of being a purist, I really felt like I needed to not vote strategically [and] vote with my heart,” he said.

Meanwhile, Toronto’s Jarret Leaman said he’s “done some research and done some work” on the candidates.

Leaman, an Indigenous tech entrepreneur, is ready to vote on Monday and said he’s siding with the Liberals despite Justin Trudeau blackface and brownface controversy.

"Looking at technology inclusion and looking at Indigenous relations, the Liberal party has shown some capacity to move the dial forward,” Leaman said.

Brad Pinhorn in Alberta had been torn between Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier.

But now, Pinhorn has a PPC sign on his front lawn.

The oil industry worker and father of a young family ruled out the Tories because he said they waited too long to release their platform.

"Which to me kind of ticked me off a bit," he said.

In Halifax, Barb Hamilton-Hinch was disappointed that there wasn’t more campaign talk from leaders about people of African descent or post-secondary education.

Although she wouldn’t say who she voted for in the advance poll, she narrowed her choices down to supporting the NDP or the Liberals.

Hamilton-Hinch told CTV News she paused for a moment before casting her ballot.

"I still did take a minute to reflect think about candidates on the paper before I cast my vote,” she said.

In suburban Montreal, mother of two Leonie Pelletier said she was on the fence until the English debate. But she’s also keeping her choice to herself.

“The person I thought I thought I'd be voting for didn't really impress me. Another one did. So yeah, I changed my mind."

And now she and the rest of Canada wait to see where the chips will fall on Monday.