OTTAWA - In a much anticipated policy announcement on Friday morning, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said he would implement a ban on assault rifles, should his government be re-elected on October 21.

He made the statement in the riding of Toronto Danforth, home of the Greektown neighbourhood where a mass shooting last July killed two people and injured 13 others.

Trudeau was flanked by the Liberal candidate for the region, Julie Dabrusin, as well as Nate Erskine-Smith the candidate for Beaches—East York, whose canvasser was one of the people killed in the Danforth shooting. The group was out in the area meeting with locals earlier this morning.

The Liberals will also introduce a reimbursement mechanism. Owners of assault rifles like the AR-15 will be offered fair market price for their weapons.

Bill Blair, the minister responsible for tackling organized crime – and the former Toronto police chief – was also there. He's been hinting at an upcoming policy announcement since last spring. In an interview with CTV’s Question Period prior to Parliament’s summer recess, Blair said he was considering issuing a federal order to implement a national handgun ban.

While the party didn’t go as far as to outright ban handguns, they are leaving it to the provinces and territories to initiate further restrictions.

For more than a year now, Toronto’s Mayor John Tory has been calling for a ban following a spike in gun violence and homicides over the course of the last several years. The Mayor will be holding a press conference later today to respond to the news.

Trudeau has actively contrasted his stance to that of his main opponent, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. He has described Scheer as "being in the pocket of the gun lobby."

Speaking in Saint John, New Brunswick this morning, Scheer addressed these remarks.

"That’s a ridiculous accusation made by a prime minister who is mired in his own scandal and desperate to change the channel," said Scheer.

He added that he and his team instead would stand up for farmers, hunters and will go after illegal firearm ownership.

More to come…