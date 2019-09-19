Trudeau apologizes for racist images: 'Something I deeply, deeply regret'
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 3:57PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 3:59PM EDT
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau spoke in Winnipeg on Thursday after photos and video emerged showing him in brownface and blackface.
"What I did hurt them, hurt people who shouldn't have to face intolerance and discrimination because of their identity" said Trudeau. When asked by reporters if there were more instances of him in racist photos he replied that he was "wary of being definitive about this."