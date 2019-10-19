HAMILTON - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending his record on Indigenous issues, which have received precious little attention in a 40-day federal election campaign that is nearly over.

Trudeau's successful 2015 election bid was based in part on Trudeau's promises to repair the government's relationship with First Nations, Metis and Inuit in Canada and move forward with reconciliation.

But this time around, while he has made two Indigenous platform commitments, mentions of Indigenous priorities in his stump speeches have either been brief or entirely absent.

Trudeau says he will continue to talk about reconciliation and Indigenous investments, and is pointing to the support of Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde.

But Bellegarde has also said he is disappointed the federal government is appealing a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling ordering Ottawa to pay billions of dollars in compensation to First Nations children and their families.

Trudeau says he agrees that compensation is owed and would move forward on that if re-elected.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Oct. 19, 2019.