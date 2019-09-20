OTTAWA – Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has asked for a meeting with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, as he continues to express his contrition to Canadians after photos and a video of him in blackface and brownface on three separate occasions have come to light in recent days.

Still facing questions about the controversy he put himself in, part of his push to turn the page has been to have conversations with people of colour.

Late Thursday night Trudeau’s campaign team reached out to Singh's staff "expressing a desire to talk," Singh told reporters while making a pharmacare announcement in Essex, Ont.

Singh said that he is "open to having a private conversation," with Trudeau, and it’s expected that this conversation will take place later today, out of the spotlight of the federal campaign.

The NDP leader is the first federal party leader of colour running to be prime minister, and his response to the Trudeau visuals has received praise across the political spectrum, with even Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer saying "he responded with a lot of class and dignity."

At an announcement in Toronto where he rolled out the long-expected promise for stronger gun control measures, Trudeau faced further questions about his blackface and brownface controversy.

Asked what he wants to say to Singh, Trudeau said he will be "apologizing to him personally as a racialized Canadian, as I have been apologizing to Canadians who have suffered discrimination and intolerance their entire lives in ways that some of us, like me, have never had to experience on a daily basis."

Trudeau was asked again about whether there were more instances of this or other offensive behaviour in his past that he has kept to himself. He said he couldn’t confirm if more examples could emerge.

"I have been forthright about the incidents that I remember," Trudeau said.

During a campaign stop in Saint John, N.B., Scheer said Trudeau continues to not live up to standards he has held others to.

"I think people are very concerned about the hypocrisy, the fact that there is one set of rules for Justin Trudeau and one set of rules for everyone else," Scheer said.

What has come out

On Wednesday night, TIME Magazine published a photo from the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private day school in Vancouver where Trudeau was a teacher at the time. The photo, the Liberal campaign confirmed, was from the school’s annual dinner that had an "Arabian Nights" theme. Trudeau was dressed as Aladdin and had dark makeup on his face, neck, and hands.

CTV News then confirmed a second photo of Trudeau from that dinner. It shows Trudeau in the same Aladdin costume, with his arms around two men in turbans.

In apologizing for the first photo, Trudeau also admitted that he "dressed up at a talent show and sang Day-O. With makeup on," while he was in high school, referring to a Jamaican folk song called "Banana Boat Song (Day-O)." A photo of this incident was printed in his Montreal school Brebeuf College's yearbook.

Then on Thursday morning, the Liberal campaign confirmed that there was also a video dated to the early 1990s showing Trudeau wearing blackface and waving his arms, which also appeared darkened.

On Friday, Trudeau said that this clip was part of a "costume day" for whitewater river rafting guides, a summer job he had in the early 1990s -- his guess was that it was between 1992 and 1994. He said that he did not remember this instance until it emerged.

