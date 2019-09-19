TORONTO – Photos of Justin Trudeau wearing brownface and blackface makeup quickly spread beyond the borders of a country in the midst of a general election, as the racist imagery of the Liberal leader made headlines south of the border and across the pond.

On Wednesday, TIME magazine published a photo that first appeared in a 2000-2001 yearbook from a private day school in Vancouver, B.C., where Trudeau was a teacher at the time. The photo was taken at the school’s annual dinner, which had an "Arabian Nights" theme, and Trudeau has acknowledged that he was dressed as Aladdin. Trudeau was nearly 30 years old when the photo was taken.

"I shouldn't have done that. I should have known better but I didn't and I'm really sorry," Trudeau told reporters late Wednesday. "It was a dumb thing to do. I'm disappointed in myself. I'm pissed off at myself for having done it. I wish I hadn't done it, but I did it and I apologize for it."

Trudeau further admitted to a second racist incident when he was in high school where he "dressed up at a talent show and sang Day-O, with makeup on," Trudeau said, referring to a Jamaican folk song called "Banana Boat Song (Day-O)."

"It was something that I didn't think was racist at the time, but now I recognize it was something racist to do, and I'm deeply sorry," the 47-year-old Liberal leader said.

Trudeau’s scandal was quickly splashed on international media websites.

“Trudeau’s Campaign in Turmoil Over Brownface Photo: ‘I am Deeply Sorry,’ reads the front-page headline on The New York Times website.

This screenshot of The New York Times shows Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and the subsequent headline for his racist photo scandal.

British newspaper The Telegraph ran a headline on its website that reads: “Justin Trudeau apologises over ‘brownface’ photo: ‘I should have known better.’

This screenshot of The Telegraph shows Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and the subsequent headline for his racist photo scandal.

“Trudeau ‘brownface’ scandal emerges a month before Canadian elections,” reads the headline on English-news website France24.

This screenshot of France 24 shows Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and the subsequent headline for his racist photo scandal.

The international version of British newspaper The Guardian splashed the headline “Justin Trudeau/ Details emerge of a third blackface incident.”

This screenshot of The Guardian shows Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and the subsequent headline for his racist photo scandal.

The U.K. headline comes after Global News obtained a short, pixelated video showing Trudeau in blackface and waving his hands in the air while sticking his tongue out.

This screenshot of the Daily Mail shows Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and the subsequent headline for his racist photo scandal.

“TWO more pictures emerge of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in blackface - hours after he apologised for wearing brown make-up to an Arabian Nights party when he was a teacher,” reads a headline on British tabloid the Daily Mail.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello