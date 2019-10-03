MONTREAL -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says that if re-elected prime minister, he would look at ways to improve Canada's medical assistance in dying legislation.

A Quebec judge invalidated sections of the federal and Quebec laws on medically assisted dying last month, ruling that they were too restrictive and therefore unconstitutional.

Trudeau says the Liberals would review the court decision to see how the law could be improved upon.

He says when the legislation was introduced three years ago, he knew that various courts would rule on it and that Canadians' views on the subject would evolve.

The judge invalidated a Criminal Code requirement that a natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before someone can be eligible for assisted death.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would appeal the ruling so that the Supreme Court of Canada could provide certainty.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.