OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today said he would swear in his new gender-balanced cabinet on Nov. 20.

After staying out of the spotlight on Tuesday following election night, Trudeau addressed the media in Ottawa laying out how the next few weeks will look, which includes the swearing in of his new team that will lead his party through the 43rd parliamentary session.

He also reflected on the outcome of Monday night, which brought his party to a minority rule and saw a blue wave throughout the West.

“Canadians gave me a lot to think about after Monday night,” said Trudeau. “Many of us regret the tone, divisiveness, and misinformation that were all too present features this past election campaign.

But collaboration, he said, doesn’t mean a collation of any kind, “informal or formal.” There was speculation before and after election night that the Liberals would form an alliance with another progressive party – namely the NDP – should the party find itself in a minority situation like it's in now.

“I look forward to sitting down with the other party leaders in the coming weeks to talk about how we’re going to get down to work in collaboration.”

Karim Bardeesy, co-founder of the Ryerson Leadership Lab, said that Canada’s current divisions can’t be attributed to policy decisions around climate change and the energy sector.

"[Trudeau] made a number of decisions around climate change for which he also had the national interest in mind – a carbon tax and arrangements to build one of three pipelines,” said Bardessy. “That he didn’t get the results he wanted in Western Canada doesn’t suggest to me that the policy positioning is wrong."

Massive support for the Conservatives might be a proxy for other frustrations, he added, and the prime minister’s office will have difficulty finding representation from the two provinces – Alberta and Saskatchewan – that didn’t elect a single Liberal.

According to Philippe Lagasse, associate professor at Carleton University and expert on Canada’s parliamentary system, Trudeau has three options to ensure the voices of all provinces or at least regions are included at the table.

The first option is to take a “minimalist” view of the expectation of regional representation.

"If you simply view it as ‘the West’ than you can rely on the ideas of your members from Manitoba and British Columbia. If you see it more as no the idea is not the West, but all provinces, then you’re in a bit more of a bind," told Lagasse to CTVNews.ca over the phone.

To get out of that bind, you can look to entice members from other parties to cross the floor with the promise of a cabinet appointment, but as Lagasse says, that would be unlikely.

"It wouldn’t just be floor-crossing in a regular sense. The provinces and voters in those provinces have overwhelmingly voted for one party. If you were to lure someone across the floor, that would be a fairly contentious move."

The third option, while less sensitive, is also fraught with political complexity given the Liberals’ first-term mandate to make the Senate more "Independent."

In this circumstance, he would pluck a senator from one of the Western provinces and move them over to cabinet, something former prime minister Stephen Harper did in 2006 to ensure Quebec representation.

"We’ve always had a tradition that you can use the senate to shore up any lacuna that you have in the Commons for cabinet composition and that’s something we’ve done for quite some time. That’s an important principle," said Lagasse.

Before these difficult decisions are made, Trudeau must advise Governor General Julie Payette that he intends to test the confidence of the House and when he plans to resume Parliament.