OTTAWA - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has come out in defence of his campaign team’s decision to travel from coast to coast with two planes, one for staff and media and the other for event equipment.

"In 2015, we also had two planes, we also bought carbon offsets to ensure that we could get out to meet more Canadians than any other campaign right across the country and at the same time ensure that we’re protecting the environment," said Trudeau speaking to reporters in Montreal Thursday morning.

Trudeau was forced to respond to his entourage’s preferred mode of travel on Wednesday night during the first French-language debate. He was pressed by his main opponent, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who called him a "high-carbon hypocrite."

"Only one leader has two planes for his campaign, one for you Mr. Trudeau and the media, and the other for your costumes and your gifts. That’s your choice. You’re a false environmental defender," said Scheer in the debate.

Trudeau snapped back, saying the Liberals have purchased carbon offsets for their dual plane use – something the Conservatives have not done.

CTVNews.ca reached out to the Liberal campaign for more detail on their purchased carbon offsets. The party has partnered with Less Emissions and bought offsets from the Essex-Windsor Regional Landfill Gas Capture and Destruction project.

The party did not provide specifics on how much was purchased and to where it was directed. In order for a carbon offset to make a positive contribution to the environment, it must meet a variety of environmental standards.

The Liberal leader doubled down on his party’s carbon footprint on Thursday morning and then turned the focus squarely on Scheer, suggesting it was just another partisan attempt to change the campaign narrative.

"It’s a well-established far-right tactic to try and discredit environmentalists and people who actually want to fight the environment by distracting. This is something that simply won’t work because Quebecers and all Canadians know we need a government that will fight climate change and that’s exactly what we’ve done and what we will do," said Trudeau.

Scheer was in Fredericton, New Brunswick Thursday morning announcing a Harper-era tax credit for supplies used by volunteer firefighters and search and rescue workers.

There, he also addressed his campaign travel, striking a humble tone.

"Our plane is using less fuel than the plane that’s carrying Justin Trudeau, his staff, and the media around so right there we’re admitting fewer emissions," said Scheer. "We’ve decided to get by with just the one plane. We’ve found we’ve got more than enough space, we can make do with just one."

While both the Conservative and Liberal camps travel by plane, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May – who was absent from the Wednesday debate – has chosen to travel to the majority of her campaign stops by train and electric vehicle.

