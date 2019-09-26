OTTAWA - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau on Thursday promised measures to conserve a greater chunk of Canadian wildlife and oceans by 2025, continuing with a series of environment-based policy announcements over the last several days.

Trudeau said a re-elected Liberal government would safeguard 25 per cent of Canada’s land and 25 per cent of its oceans. He made the announcement at a campaign stop in Sudbury, Ont., flanked by the candidate for the region Paul Lefebvre.

In 2015, the Liberals promised to protect 17 per cent of terrestrial area and inland waters, and 10 per cent of oceans by 2020. According to the Environment Canada website, by the end of 2018, 11.3 per cent of land and 7.9 per cent marine territory was conserved.

"Over the next 11 years, Canada will meet and indeed surpass our 2030 targets," Trudeau said.

When asked how the Liberals will tackle conserving the next portion – taking into consideration mass land development and deforestation efforts – Trudeau did not answer the question directly, pledging instead to do better than the targets “inherited” from the last Tory government, led by Stephen Harper.

He added that the Conservatives “did absolutely nothing” with those targets. He also drew parallels between the policy choices of Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

"They cut taxes for the wealthy and the big polluters and cut services for everybody else," said Trudeau. "Andrew Scheer who’s vowed that his first act as prime minister would be to make pollution free again, wants you to double down on Conservative politicians.”

During the announcement, the Liberal leader also confirmed he would be participating in the Montreal climate strike on Friday – one of the many happening across the globe to raise awareness and stimulate action on climate change.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is also expected to attend.

