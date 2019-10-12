TORONTO -- Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was surrounded by police officers Saturday as he appeared 90 minutes late to campaign rally due to an unspecified security concern.

Trudeau, who is known to wear rolled-up shirtsleeves during speeches, wore a blue suit jacket on stage that visibly bulged from what appeared to be protective gear underneath.

His wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, was scheduled to introduce him at the Mississauga, Ont. event but did not appear on stage.

The intense security detail was unusual for a campaign rally, reported CTV’s Glen McGregor, who has been following the Liberal campaign.

The Liberal Party would not comment on the security concern.

Trudeau met with an estimated 2,000 supporters in the Ontario riding as he hopes to motivate supporters to head to the polls. It was the biggest crowd of his campaign so far.

In his address, Trudeau tried to convince left-leaning voters to support the Liberals rather than the NDP after recent polls showed a spike in support for Jagmeet Singh’s party.

"If you want progressive action, you need a progressive government, not a progressive opposition," Trudeau said.

Singh tweeted his concerns about the incident late Saturday.

“Any threat made against @JustinTrudeau, or any leader, is troubling to all of us. No matter how you vote or believe, no one should face threats of violence. To the officers who protect all of us – thank you,” Singh tweeted.

The other federal party leaders are spending the holiday weekend at similar campaign stops.

The election will be held on Monday, Oct. 21. Early voting has already begun across the country.