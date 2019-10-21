Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau faced a barrage of attacks throughout the 40-day election campaign, but in the end, he did enough to earn back Canadians’ trust for another term as prime minister.

CTV News confirmed Monday evening that The Liberals won a minority government.

Trudeau, like the other federal party leaders, made it a priority to visit the three battleground provinces of Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, accounting for 79 of his 97 campaign stops during the election. The strategy paid off for him, as the Liberals lead or won all but four of the seats in the Greater Toronto Area and lead all but two of the seats in Montreal. As expected, the results fluctuate outside both major city centres, but the Liberals control the vote-rich areas of both provinces.

TheLiberals completely swept the Atlantic provinces in 2015 and were expected to regress from there this time around, but they still held a significant lead in the region. In all, the Liberals lead in 26 of the 32 ridings in Atlantic Canada, including the home ridings of all five cabinet ministers from the area.

THE LIBERAL PLATFORM

The Liberals ran on a platform that included billions in spending under the tagline “investing in Canadians.” Under the plan, the Liberals pledged to expand the Canada Child Benefit to 15 per cent for children under the age of one, offered relief for student debt, additional taxes on the wealthiest Canadians and new regulations for the world’s largest tech companies.

Under the Liberal plan, Canadians earning less than $147,000 annually would not pay income tax on the first $15,000 they earn, which the party says would lift 40,000 citizens out of poverty.

The Liberals have also pledged to help students dealing with debt with the option of extending the grace period for loan payments to two years and increasing studentgrants under the Canada Students Loans and Grants program by $1,200, to reach $4,200 per year.

When it comes to climate change, the Liberals promise to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and to keep the carbon tax.

THE CAMPAIGN

While Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau ran his re-election campaign under the slogan “choose forward,” itwas his past that dominated the discussion on the trail.

The Liberals tumultuous election campaign was highlighted by the now-infamous photos of Trudeau wearing blackface and brownface in several instances.

The first photo emerged on Sept. 18 and showed Trudeauin brownface at an Arabian Nights-themed partyin 2001, during his time as a teacher at the Vancouver private school West Point Grey Academy.

Within hours, the photo made international headlines and by the next day, other photos and videos of Trudeau in blackface, from his younger years, also emerged.

For a leader who had spent the previous four years championing diversity and vowed to fight any forms of discrimination, the photos dealt a significant blow to his credibility among visible minority and Indigenous voters.

Trudeau was bombarded with questions about the photos over the next several days. The Liberal leader apologized profusely for the images. He said he did not think his actions were racist at the time, but had come to realize the opposite.

In the next weeks of the campaign, focus shifted to the debates, where Trudeau notably skipped out on the Maclean’s/CityTv debate and the Munk Debates foreign-policy event, instead choosing to focus on the only two official debates and the TVA debate.

During the French-language debate, Trudeau took another hit when Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called him a hypocrite for boasting about his environmental record while using two planes for his campaign.

The Liberals defended the two planes by noting that the party is purchasing carbon offsets for all campaign transportation on planes and buses, though experts question how effective this strategy is for cutting emissions.

Trudeau facedmore heat throughout the campaign over his ethics violation in the SNC-Lavalin scandal, the stalled Trans Mountain pipeline project, the carbon tax and a broken promise on electoral reform.

Still, Trudeau managed to get the most high-profile celebrity endorsements of any party leader, notably: former U.S. President Barack Obama and Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri.

THE FIRST FOUR YEARS

Trudeau walked onto the world stage with a bang when he won a majority government in 2015, but enthusiasm dwindled over the past four years in part due to ethics scandals, racist costumes and a stalled pipeline project.

During his tenure as prime minister, Trudeau has tried to walk the fine line between fighting climate change while also pledging to build the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, and in turn left some voters on both sides feeling alienated.

Still, Trudeau’s government passed legislation to legalize marijuana during his time in office, made Canada a world leader when it comes to resettling refugees and negotiated a new NAFTA deal and a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership.