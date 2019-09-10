OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to launch the 2019 federal election campaign on Wednesday.

Trudeau is expected to visit the Governor General at Rideau Hall tomorrow and ask her to dissolve the 42nd Parliament, and draw up the writs for all 338 ridings across Canada.

Calling the election then means that Canadians will be in for five-and-a-half weeks of campaigning, seeing the federal party leaders crisscrossing the country and pitching themselves, their candidates, and their platforms, before voters go to the polls on Oct. 21.

The 41-day campaign will be just under half the length of the marathon 78-day election in 2015.

Despite a summer full of parties exchanging partisan attacks, and campaign ads and slogans being unveiled, tomorrow will mark the official kickoff. With the formal launch expect the battling for votes to ramp up, expect more partisan mudslinging, rallies with supporters across the country, as well as a daily offering of new platform proposals and policy ideas for Canadians to weigh when deciding who they'll cast their ballot for.

Should the Governor General agree to dissolve Parliament, all outstanding business in both the House of Commons and Senate that was not passed when both chambers adjourned in June will die, and all parliamentary committees essentially cease to exist. Over the last four years the Liberals passed 88 pieces of government legislation.

During the process of dissolving a Parliament there are typically three steps: dismissing the senators and members; calling the next Parliament and ordering the writs to be issued (one for each of the 338 ridings); and setting the date for when Parliament will next meet after the writs are returned with the results. Writs are written orders instructing the returning officer in each riding to hold an election to select a member of parliament.

Typically, then the prime minister will then emerge from Rideau Hall and explain why it is election time and take the first chance to frame what the vote will be about.

The main opposition party leaders likely also will address the media after Trudeau comes out from his visit with Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, speaking from strategically-selected locations across the country where they will respond to the election call, and offer their first real campaign messages.

Already, Trudeau has begun shaping the Liberal campaign as the choice for forward progress, while Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives and Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats are both focusing their messaging on either fighting for, or helping "you," get ahead.

The launch of the election period will also mean that parties will be able to spend much more money on campaigning than was allowed under pre-election spending limits that went into place as of June 30, and are new since the last election.

Over the election, each registered party can spend approximately $28.1 million, while individual candidates can spend on average $110,000, but it varies depending on the riding. That means should each party run a full slate of candidates they can spend a combined total of approximately $65 million. Third-party interest groups have a spending cap at just under $512,000.

Given the condensed length, more in line with general elections past, the 2019 race is expected to be a hard-fought campaign. Trudeau will try to hold on to a majority government and defend the record of the last four years against his opponents. While polls indicate the Conservatives and NDP are the Liberals' direct competitors, a story central to the campaign will be how well Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier fare in growing their seat counts.

Heading into the campaign here's the current seat breakdown in the House of Commons. A party needs to win 170 seats for a majority government.

Liberal: 177

Conservative: 95

NDP: 39

Bloc Québécois: 10

Independent: 8

Green Party: 2

Co-operative Commonwealth Federation: 1

People's Party: 1

And here is the candidate count for each party running candidates across the country, as of Monday: