TORONTO -- An anti-Trudeau hashtag became a trending topic across the country, as Canadians headed to the polls Monday.

The hashtag “#TrudeaulessTuesday” had been used more than 25,000 times on Twitter by Monday evening and was one of the top four most trending phrases on the social media platform, just 2.5 hours before the polls closed.

“Let’s pray that Canada becomes ‘Trudeauless’ again Tuesday morning,” wrote one user.

The hashtag was also widely used on Facebook posts throughout the evening.

The original tweet by user @darrylsden was removed. In a direct message to CTVNews.ca, the man said he has a sense of humour that “sometimes comes out in a sardonic way.”

“I’m a staunch Conservative,” he wrote. “It merely was/is my way of showing my displeasure for the current government and the many foibles of Prime Minister Trudeau.”

Former NHL player Theo Flurry, who has over 106,000 followers, tweeted his support of the hashtag, urging users to “get this trending.”

Many who tagged their social posts with #TrudeaulessTuesday showed support for Conservative leader Andrew Scheer. Some re-shared the photos and video of Trudeau in blackface and brownface makeup that had caused a scandal weeks earlier as well as other unflattering doctored images of the Liberal leader. “Corruption, coverups and dressup seems to be his only talents,” wrote one user.

Trudeau supporters blamed “bots” for the rapid spread of the hashtag and used phrases like “#NotMyCanada” to counter the anti-Liberal messages. Some anti-Conservative tweeters attempted to reverse the sentiment of the trending hashtag by using “#ScheerlessTuesday” instead. “#ScheerlessTuesday has a better ring to it,” wrote one user. Others with the hashtag “#StopScheer” and “#NeverScheer” included images of the Conservative leader’s face Photoshopped onto Uncle Sam and others with U.S. President Donald Trump’s hair Photoshopped onto Scheer’s head.

Tweets denouncing other candidates were less prolific Monday evening as “#ElectionsCanada,” “#IVoted,” “#ItsOurVote” and “#VoteForChange” were among the most-used election hashtags.