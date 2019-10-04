NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is the only federal leader opposed to the modernized NAFTA deal, saying he refuses to ratify it if his party forms government.

Singh has said that the new agreement puts in place “language that's supposed to protect the environment and workers, but none of that is enforceable.”

Richard Madan takes a look at what the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) agreement actually includes.

