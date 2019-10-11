The NDP says it will bring in $8 billion by taxing investment profits, such as a second home, family cottage, or company shares.

But even leader Jagmeet Singh admits his plan will affect more than just the wealthy Canadians he's targeting.

"Well, we know that the majority of people impacted by this will be the wealthiest. There are some that will be impacted and in a small way that that are not the wealthiest in society,” he said.

For a lot of Canadians, these investments are nest eggs.

The NDP says it will change the capital gains tax on investment profits from 50 per cent back to 75 per cent. It was lowered in 2000 for several reasons, including that it was notoriously difficult to assess.

CTV’s Richard Madan takes a closer look.

