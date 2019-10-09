Falsehoods and misleading information have been making the rounds online since the start of the election campaign.

One example is the Conservatives repeatedly accusing the Liberals of planning to implement a 50-per-cent tax on the sale of a home. That’s something that the Liberals have said is completely false, but those messages from Conservatives continue to circulate.

On the other hand, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has falsely accused Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer of planning to reduce taxes for “multi-millionaires” by $50,000.

CTV’s Richard Madan takes a look at these claims.

