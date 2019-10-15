The battle for seats on Vancouver Island has entered a new frontier thanks to Pamela Anderson speaking out against misleading claims.

The famed actress, who has been campaigning in B.C. for the Green party, took to Twitter on Saturday to complain about a pamphlet from the NDP.

Claims made by the pamphlet include that the Greens support Conservative budget cuts and that they will not defend access to abortion.

Both of those claims are misleading, but NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh claims he's simply quoting the words of Green Leader Elizabeth May.

CTV's Richard Madan takes a closer look at the latest flare-up in the ongoing war of words between the two parties.

