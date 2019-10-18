With just three days left in the campaign, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer used his platform to make a series of unfounded claims about the Liberals Friday, suggesting that Justin Trudeau plans to form a coalition government with the NDP, racking up a $40-billion deficit in the first year alone.

One of the ways a Liberal-NDP coalition would pay for that deficit, he suggested, would be to hike the GST rate.

"To pay for even half of these never-ending deficits, the Trudeau-NDP coalition would have to raise the GST from five per cent to 7.5 per cent or cut completely the Canada Social Transfer to the provinces," Scheer said during a campaign event in Fredericton.

Neither the Liberals nor the NDP have suggested that they would look at increasing the GST.

Asked by reporters about Scheer’s comments Friday, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau called the claims “entirely untrue” and accused the Conservatives of having to “make up” attacks against his party.

"It is unfortunate that the Conservatives keep having to make up attacks against us. But all they're offering is cuts – cuts four times greater than [Ontario Premier] Doug Ford's. So perhaps that's all they can do, is make things up,” Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Whitby, Ont.

Scheer has come under fire for repeating several claims about the Liberal Party throughout the campaign, including allegations of a new home sales tax and the decriminalization of all drugs.

The Liberals have insisted those claims are false.

Pressed by reporters about these claims Friday, Scheer denied the suggestion that his party is spreading misinformation.

“It’s not misinformation at all. We know that the Liberals are contemplating these types of things,” he said.

