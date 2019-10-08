TORONTO -- As Canada's population ages, calls for universal pharmacare are growing, especially among low-income seniors.

The NDP has promised $10 billion per year to create a national pharmacare program, including dental coverage.

The other two major parties have been vague in their pharmacare commitments. The Liberals have promised $6 billion over four years, with a pledge to negotiate with provinces.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, have pledged to increase health transfer payments and buy bulk generic drugs to lower costs.

CTV’s Richard Madan takes a closer look at the costing of pharmacare.

