TORONTO -- During Monday night’s English-language leaders’ debate, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau tried to position himself as a champion of the environment.

“In just four years, we’ve reached three-quarters of the way to our 2030 targets, which we will meet and surpass,” Trudeau said. He was referring to Canada’s commitment under the Paris Agreement to reduce the country’s annual gas emissions to 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

But a report from the federal government undermines Trudeau’s claim.

Environment and Climate Change Canada recently projected that even under a best-case scenario, Canada is on track to meet 63 per cent of its 2030 target under the Paris Agreement.

CTV’s Richard Madan takes a closer look at Trudeau’s claim on the Paris targets.

