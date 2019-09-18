Environics Analytics Senior Vice-President Rupen Seoni says there are several, specific voting groups being targeted by political parties hoping to get a bump in election support.



Seoni says that a number of affluent voters switched support to the Liberals in the previous election, and the Conservatives are working hard to regain their support.



Young voters remain a group to watch, according to Seoni, and it remains to be seen if their support moves from the Liberals to either the NDP, Green Party, or if they avoid the voting booth all together.