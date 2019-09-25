Wilson-Raybould on Indigenous rights, reconciliation and brownface scandal
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 7:24PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 7:26PM EDT
Independent candidate Jody Wilson-Raybould tells CTV Power Play Host Don Martin that although the Liberal government made progress on reconciliation with Indigenous peoples, it later seemed tohave "fallen back into the place of managing the problem."
Wilson-Raybould touched on the brownface and blackface scandal that engulfed the Liberal campaign earlier in the campaign, saying the images were "concerning."
RELATED IMAGES