TORONTO -- The six main federal leaders faced off on stage Monday for the first time this election campaign, just two weeks before voters head to the polls.

The night was full of zingers, a few blunders and plenty of shouting as each leader vied for their breakout moment. Here’s how they fared.

LIBERAL LEADER JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Trudeau walked into tonight’s debate with a bullseye on his back and a litany of uncomfortable topics to address: the SNC-Lavalin affair, his decision to stand by a Nova Scotia candidate despite sexist tweets, not to mention photos that emerged of him in blackface and brownface.

That considered, Trudeau came out of the debate as the clear winner, according to his former political rival Tom Mulcair.

“I think that clearly Justin Trudeau, once again, because nobody was able to score a knockout, comes ahead on point, but I think Andrew Scheer was a very close second,” Mulcair, the former NDP leader, told CTV News Channel following the debate.

Trudeau was largely on the defence all night as other leaders went after his record on everything from climate change to pipelines to Indigenous affairs. For his part, Trudeau explained his government’s achievements clearly and succinctly, often as a list.

He also didn’t get flustered, said Aleem Kanji, non-partisan strategist and vice-president of government relations for Sutherland Corporation.

“He didn’t take the bait in a lot of the mud that was thrown at him in the course of this debate,” Kanji said.

The Liberal leader also landed one of the night’s sharpest one-liners, which was more of a one-two punch. While addressing People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier, whose views have been called nationalistic and xenophobic, Trudeau equated him to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

“Your role on this stage seems to be to say publicly what Mr. Scheer thinks privately,” Trudeau said.

Mulcair also credited Trudeau for taking a stance on Bill 21, a recently passed and popular law in Quebec that bans public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious dress, such as a turban or hijab.

Trudeau said he was the only one on stage “who would say yes, a federal government might have to intervene on this.” He also accused Singh of not leaving the door open on a challenge.

“I think it was the most prime ministerial moment for Justin Trudeau when he said he was willing to fight it,” Mulcair said.

“It’s going to cost him in Quebec. It’ll be picked up a lot tomorrow. But I also think that people in the rest of Canada will recognize in that answer someone they can identify with.”

CONSERVATIVE LEADER ANDREW SCHEER

Scheer’s goal tonight was to position himself as the best alternative to Trudeau, while painting the Liberal government as out of touch with the concerns of everyday Canadians.

And he came out swinging. Asked how he’d defend Canadian values on the world stage, Scheer quickly pivoted to an attack on Trudeau. He accused Trudeau of wearing a “feminist mask” and a “middle-class mask” and called him a “phoney” who “does not deserve to govern this country.”

Scheer’s sharp-toned answer was picked up by Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who said she would like to answer the Canadian values question, “in contrast to what we just heard.”

CTV News political commentator Scott Reid, a former speechwriter under former Liberal Prime Minister Paul Martin, said Scheer had a rocky performance.

“I thought that Scheer had a rough night. I thought he couldn’t get traction, I thought he was under attack a lot,” Reid said.

Kanji agreed.

“I think we saw Mr. Scheer who really lacked the passion. It didn’t come out.”

For Adrienne Batra, editor-in-chief of the Toronto Sun, Scheer landed one of the night’s strongest lines when he pointed out how many times Trudeau mentioned Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

“Mr. Trudeau, you seem oddly obsessed with provincial politics. There is a vacancy for the Ontario Liberal leadership and if you are so focused on provincial politics, go and run for the leadership of that party,” Scheer said.

In one of his softer moments, Scheer lauded Singh for handling issues of race “with a lot of class” during the campaign, seemingly alluding to his private conversation with Trudeau following the brownface scandal.

Scheer has consistently polled behind Trudeau as preferred prime minister. In the coming days, keep a close eye on Nanos Research numbers to see whether or not he can close the gap.

GREEN PARTY LEADER ELIZABETH MAY

May has openly said she doesn’t expect the Greens to form government, so her goal tonight was to position her party as best suited to hold the governing party accountable, particularly when it comes to climate change.

As the most experienced federal politician on stage, May often came across as clear and in control. At one point during the debate on the economy, May pivoted to discuss healthcare – prompting the other leaders to follow suit.

On the environment, May repeatedly tore into the other parties’ platforms as not good enough to meet the global environmental crisis.

At one point, May confronted Trudeau directly on the Liberal climate plan.

“It’s not good enough to have better rhetoric than Mr. Scheer,” she said.

One of her most memorable points was when she lashed out at Scheer for his personal views on abortion. Scheer has said he is personally against abortion but would not reopen a national debate on the issue.

“And I think that moment that Elizabeth May wheeled on him and said ‘Not an inch, we can’t trust you on women’s choice,’ I think that’s the kind of thing – unlike a lot of things we’ve heard – that might move votes,” Reid said.

NDP LEADER JAGMEET SINGH

After months of dismal polling for the NDP, Singh had a high bar for tonight: convince left-leaning voters that they should vote for him rather than Trudeau.

If one thing is for certain, Singh came across as the most relaxed in the debate. He drew laughs several times, including once when he was mixed up with Scheer.

“I wore a bright orange turban on purpose today!” he said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

If there was a winner tonight, Batra said it would be Singh – narrowly.

“Nobody had a big win tonight, but I’m going to give a slight edge to Mr. Singh tonight. I think he articulated himself quite clearly. He started out a bit tense, but loosened up. He went after Justin Trudeau on the Indigenous issues. He was able to go after Justin Trudeau on a lot of the social issues – areas by which that progressive left vote will look at the NDP and think, OK, I’m comfortable with this,” she said.

“I think this was the Singh-Scheer show tonight.”

Singh also delivered a powerful one-two punch against Scheer and Trudeau while discussing climate change policy.

"I want to say this directly to Canadians, you do not need to choose between Mr. Delay and Mr. Deny. There is another option,” Singh said.

In recent weeks, polls have shown a neck-and-neck race between the Greens and NDP. Singh may have set the best tone and delivered some bite-sized moments perfect for social media, but Kanji doubts it will be enough to turn the tides where the NDP needs it most: Quebec.

“I don’t see the NDP picking up support and seats in Quebec,” he said.

PEOPLE'S PARTY LEADER MAXIME BERNIER

For Bernier, the debate was all about stealing the spotlight from Scheer. Polling shows that the newly formed People’s Party – created in the aftermath of Bernier’s unsuccessful bid for the Conservative leadership – is only competitive in a handful of blue ridings.

If Bernier has any chance of forming official party status, he’ll need to win right-leaning seats from the Conservatives.

Overall, Bernier did little to reach across the aisle and try to invite new voters under his party’s tent. He opened up the night by saying he would put “Canada first,” mirroring U.S. President Donald Trump’s America First policy. At one point, he compared May’s spending approach to the political turmoil in Venezuela.

Singh delivered a sharp rebuke early on in the debate as he defended his stance that Bernier should never have been invited on stage.

“After a couple of minutes of this debate tonight, I think people can clearly see why I didn’t think you should deserve a platform,” Singh said.

BLOCK QUEBECOIS LEADER YVES-FRANCOIS BLANCHET

The English-language debate was never going to be where Blanchet won over voters. His campaign slogan is “Le Quebec, c’est nous” – or, “Quebec, it is us” – and his party’s platform includes a focus on protecting Quebec’s sovereignty and language.

Even so, Blanchet had a clear mission tonight: convince the Quebecers who tuned in to elect his party over the Liberals, who continue to lead polls in the French-speaking province.

Blanchet was an ardent supporter of Quebec values, standing up in support of Bill 21. He also took aim at fellow Quebecer Bernier, who he accused of not doing enough on climate change.

“Somebody invoking the truth shouldn’t be somebody denying climate change,” he said.

Blanchet’s real test will be Thursday, when the six federal leaders face off for another French-language debate.

Voters will decide who will lead the country on Oct. 21. Whether or not tonight’s performance moves the needle is yet to be seen, but Kanji doesn’t expect any breakout moment.

“I’m not sure anybody definitively won this debate and I expect the polls to remain tight over the Thanksgiving weekend and as we lead into the election,” he said.